Free self-defense class offered to Arkansas teachers

According to its website, Krav Maga system "has been adopted by thousands of military and law enforcement agencies worldwide."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Miss Arkansas has partnered with Fayetteville Krav Maga Self-Defense to offer a free self-defense class for teachers before the new school year. Krav Maga means "contact combat" in Hebrew.

The class is being held at Krav Maga on Friday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. It is being offered to any educator who teaches Kindergarten through 12th grade.

"School safety should be top priority, and one of those ways we can do that is by starting with our educators! It is so important to make sure we know what to do and how to react a high intense situation, as well as how to best protect ourselves and our students!" said Miss Arkansas, Mackenzie Hinderberger.

To join the free class, educators just need to bring their school ID. Krav Maga is located at 1700 N. College Avenue.

