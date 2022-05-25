Fort Smith Public Schools 2022 Summer Meals Program begins June 1

Fort Smith Public Schools 2022 Summer Meals Program offers children up to 18 free healthy meals beginning on June 1 and running through July 29.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With summer approaching fast, Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) 2022 Summer Meals Program will begin soon.

The Summer Meals Program will begin Wednesday, June 1, and continue through Friday, July 29 at 12 elementary schools on weekdays. This summer's meals will only be available for dine-in and served in the school cafeterias only with no meals will be served on Monday, July 4 or Tuesday, July 5.

The Summer Meals Program is USDA-funded and provides area children with an opportunity for regular, healthy meals during the summer months with meals free to all children up to 18 years of age. Children must be present to receive meals.

Elementary school locations include:

Ballman Elementary

Barling Elementary

Beard Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Howard Elementary

Morrison Elementary

Orr Elementary

Park Elementary

Spradling Elementary

Sunnymede Elementary

Sutton Elementary

Tilles Elementary

There will be no grab-and-go option available. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Adults will be able to purchase meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch.

Students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms or other areas of the school.

Summer meal menus are available on the Child Nutrition page on the FSPS website For more information, contact Program Director Leigh Christian at (479) 785-2501, ext. 95040.

