Northwest Health launches at-home care program for patients with chronic conditions

The program will give those with hypertension, heart failure, diabetes and other chronic conditions access to remote healthcare.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Health announced its new remote monitoring and virtual care support program for Northwest Physicians patients managing certain chronic health conditions.

Northwest Health's Care Management At Home program will serve patients managing hypertension, heart failure, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Northwest's goal for this program is to help patients stay well between physician visits and reduce avoidable hospitalizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 60% of Americans have at least one chronic condition and 40% have two or more chronic conditions.

Through Northwest's partnership with Cadence, a company in remote patient monitoring, qualified patients will be given cellular-enabled devices, including blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales or glucometers to capture daily vital information from home. The daily readings are then transferred to Cadence clinicians who can help monitor for changes in patients' conditions and provide virtual care support when needed.

“This new program extends our ability to help patients monitor, prevent and manage chronic conditions,” said Scott Musick, D.O., primary care physician at Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek. “With daily monitoring, we can improve patient outcomes, quality of life and deploy early interventions when necessary.”

Northwest says the benefits of remote patient monitoring can include fewer preventable hospitalizations and a reduction in the cost of care for specific patient populations.

“We are committed to delivering more ways to help people in our community get well and live healthier,” said Chris York, Northwest Health market chief executive officer. “Remote patient monitoring is an innovative and convenient way for patients to monitor changes to their health and can provide peace of mind for patients who have serious health concerns.”

