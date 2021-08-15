Southside High School names new principal

"There are many exciting things happening at Southside, and to be able to serve students, staff, and families at this time is a true blessing."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Southside High School has selected Assistant Principal Jeff Prewitt to be the school's new principal.

Prewitt has served as the school's assistant principal since 2018. Before his role at Southside, Prewitt served as assistant principal of Ramsey Junior High School. He has been a physical education, health teacher and coach within Fort Smith Public Schools.

Prewitt holds an M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Arkansas Tech University, an M.S. in Physical Education and B.S. in Physical Education from Henderson State University.

“I am very honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the Southside community in the role of building principal," said Prewitt. "There are many exciting things happening at Southside, and to be able to serve students, staff, and families at this time is a true blessing."

“I am pleased to see Mr. Prewitt continue his leadership role at Southside High School as principal," Superintended of Fort Smith Public Schools Dr. Terry Morawski said. "The students, families, faculty and staff at Southside are in great hands."

Former Southside Principal Lisa Miller announced her resignation at a school board meeting last June. She was with the school for three years.