Fort Smith elementary school reveals motivational art murals in bathrooms

Spradling Elementary 4th and 5th-grade students unveiled the motivational art murals they painted on the school's bathroom walls.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools announced one of its elementary schools allowed students to paint motivational art murals on the school's bathroom walls.

On Monday, May 23, Spradling Elementary 4th and 5th-grade students revealed the motivational art murals they painted on the school's bathroom walls.

The school district says the project is a fun and inspiring way to end the school year.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.