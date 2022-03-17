ATU nursing programs receive $675,000 in federal funds

Arkansas Tech students in Russellville and Ozark are getting an upgrade in resources thanks to the $675,000 in federal funding secured by Congressman Womack.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) nursing students in Russellville and Ozark will have access to simulated clinical situations thanks to federal funding secured by Congressman Steve Womack.

ATU will receive $675,000 in federal funds to update simulation rooms and computer labs, purchase hospital beds, and purchase human patient simulators. Congressman Womack secured the funding through the federal appropriations package passed earlier this month.

"The pandemic has showcased the necessity of highly-skilled medical professionals in all parts of the country, with nurses being among the most highly demanded personnel," read a portion of the news release issued by Womack's office announcing the funding.

ATU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the Master of Science in Nursing Administration and Emergency Management Programs are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The ATU Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree is also approved by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing and the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

At ATU-Ozark Campus, students may pursue a Certificate of Proficiency in Nursing Assistant, a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing, an Associate of Applied Science degree in Practical Nursing and an Associate of Applied Science degree in registered nursing.

ATU-Ozark’s associate degree nursing programs, accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, are approved by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing and the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

"As a comprehensive regional university, we prepare highly-skilled nurses on our Russellville and Ozark campuses who move forward into a wide variety of careers within our health care system, said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU President. "These resources and the equipment they will provide will enhance the career readiness of our graduates and the outcomes for the patients they will serve."

To learn more about nursing programs at ATU, click here.

To learn more about nursing programs at ATU-Ozark Campus, click here.

