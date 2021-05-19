White supremacist leader sentenced to 35 years in prison

Wesley Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The leader of a violent white supremacist gang that began in Arkansas' prisons has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and drug conspiracy.

Wesley Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, was also sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday to five years supervised release.

Gullett in February pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.