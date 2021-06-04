UAMS police lieutenant arrested for possession of child porn

Gregory McKinney, 54, was arrested for possession of child porn. Little Rock police say McKinney was employed by UAMS as a lieutenant police officer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department has arrested a lieutenant police officer with UAMS police for possessing child porn.

Police say that 54-year-old Gregory McKinney was arrested Friday for the charges.

According to the arrest report, McKinney was served with a warrant on June 4 for two counts of possession of child pornography.

McKinney has been an officer for 4 years and has worked at other law enforcement agencies before beginning at UAMS.

He is now on administrative leave.

The arrest report said more charges are "pending further investigation."