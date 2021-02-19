Springdale transgender woman killed after being assaulted in Pennsylvania, suspect shot by police

Pennsylvania State Police report that the suspect who killed the woman was shot by an officer and died at the scene.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — A 24-year-old woman from Arkansas was killed after being assaulted by a man with a blunt object in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police report that the suspect who assaulted the woman was shot by an officer and died at the scene.

The incident took place on Thursday, Feb. 18, just after 11 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were called by New Wilmington Police Department to responded to 524 South New Castle Street in New Wilmington (north of Pittsburgh) to assist with a shooting involving an officer.

An investigation into the shooting showed that a 24-year-old woman, who CBS station WKBN identified as Chyna Cardena, a transgender female from Springdale, Ark., was assaulted by a male with a blunt object behind a home.

An officer observed the male suspect assaulting Cardena and he was given orders to stop.

When the suspect continued assaulting Cardena, the officer shot the man, killing him, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Cardena was transported to an area hospital in Youngstown, Ohio where she died from her injuries.