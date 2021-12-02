Police: Arkansas deputies fatally shoot shotgun-wielding man

Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 8, 2021.
Arkansas State Police say Hot Spring County deputies fatally shot a southwest Arkansas man who had opened fire on them with a shotgun.
State police say deputies were investigating a reported domestic disturbance Thursday near Malvern, about 40 miles southwest of Little Rock, when they encountered 29-year-old Jacob Aaron Thomas.
State police say Thomas opened fire and deputies returned fire, killing Thomas. State police say no deputies were injured in the shooting and their names have not been released.