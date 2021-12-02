Police: Arkansas deputies fatally shoot shotgun-wielding man

Arkansas State Police say Hot Spring County deputies fatally shot a southwest Arkansas man who had opened fire on them with a shotgun.

Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 8, 2021.

Arkansas State Police say Hot Spring County deputies fatally shot a southwest Arkansas man who had opened fire on them with a shotgun.

State police say deputies were investigating a reported domestic disturbance Thursday near Malvern, about 40 miles southwest of Little Rock, when they encountered 29-year-old Jacob Aaron Thomas.