Texas man dies after hit and run in Little Rock, police say

Police say that Terrell Hilliard was hit early Friday morning and later died as a result of his injuries. An active investigation is underway to find the driver.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man from Texarkana, Texas has died Friday after a hit and run in Little Rock, police say.

The hit and run happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 11700 block of I-30 Service Road.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrived on scene to find 41-year-old Terrell Hilliard in the roadway. He was transported to a nearby hospital and died due to the injuries sustained.

Police are actively investigating the hit and run.

If you have any info regarding the hit and run, you are asked to contact to police at 501-918-5108.