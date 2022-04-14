2 teens face attempted capital murder charges after shooting in Springdale

Two 17-year-olds are facing attempted capital murder charges after allegedly opening firing at a man at a Springdale gas station.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two 17-year-olds are facing attempted capital murder charges after allegedly opening fire at a man at a Springdale gas station.

According to court records, officers with the Springdale Police Department were called to Silent Grove and Pump Station Roads around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, after reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived they didn't find anyone in need of assistance or any signs of a disturbance at the time. Records state that later on, police found a total of 10 9MM spent casings in the parking lot near the intersection of Silent Grove and Pump Station Roads.

Records state that the next morning just before 11 a.m. a man called the department saying that he had been shot at in that same area around the same time the gunshots were heard.

The victim told police that he was in the area to meet his friend Haylee Valdez. He said the two were meeting to talk about a "date" they had but instead of meeting Valdez, her boyfriend David Magana showed up. Records state that Valdez then began shooting at the victim.

The victim's vehicle had 10 bullet holes in it, according to police records.

After further investigation, police found out that the victim met Valdez on Snapchat and was talking to her for a few days. The victim said Valdez told him, "she was pregnant and currently taking a break from her boyfriend and father of her unborn child, Magana." Records state that the victim said he felt uncomfortable when Valdez described her boyfriend as a "drug dealer" and she "needed to tell" Magana she went on a date with the victim.

The victim told police he dropped Valdez off at her home after the date. Records state that the next day Magana sent the victim threatening messages through Instagram.

On March 29 when the victim said Valdez asked to meet him, he was reluctant, according to the court record. Out of caution, he asked Valdez to send him a video of her alone. When she did, he agreed to meet with her.

According to court records, the victim told police that when he pulled up next to Valdez's vehicle, Magana opened the passenger door and shot at him with a handgun. The victim began to drive away as bullets hit his driver's side window and door.

Out of fear of retaliation, the victim did not immediately report the shooting to the police.

Valdez was arrested on charges of attempted capital murder. Magana was arrested on charges of attempted capital murder, terroristic act and minor in possession of a handgun.

