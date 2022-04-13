Police: 18-year-old shot by juvenile in Springdale, one man arrested in connection to shooting

22-year-old Demonterian Phinisee was arrested in connection to a shooting in Springdale that left an 18-year-old injured.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Springdale.

According to the Springdale Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a disturbance call at an address on Summer View Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Officers found an 18-year-old gunshot victim wounded in the torso when they arrived. The suspects had already left the area as the victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

After an investigation, police determined that the victim was in a vehicle with at least three other people, including two juveniles, when a physical fight ensued. While fighting in the vehicle, one juvenile suspect allegedly fired a gun, causing the driver to crash.

The victim and all of the others in the vehicle got out, and the physical fight continued, which is when he was shot. The three other people in the car fled the area before officers arrived.

Based on evidence at the scene, officers were able to identify 22-year-old Demonterian Phinisee as one of the suspects. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information has been released.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.

