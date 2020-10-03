x
Rogers Police searching for Home Depot shoplifting suspects

Security images show two men leaving the store who are suspected of stealing over $600 worth of equipment.
Credit: Rogers Police Department

ROGERS, Arkansas — The Rogers Police Department is looking for two men suspected of stealing over $600 worth of equipment from a Rogers Home Depot. 

On Feb. 29 at around 7:30 am, security images show two men leaving the store who are suspected of shoplifting over $600 worth of equipment from the Home Depot located at 1701 S 46th Street in Rogers, AR.

The two were last seen leaving the parking lot in a white GMC pickup.

If you know the identity of either person, please contact Corporal Lane with the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

