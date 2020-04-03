x
Police searching for a man who stole a crossbow from a Fort Smith Walmart

Police said in a Facebook post that the suspect stole the crossbow from a Walmart on Zero Street.
Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department needs help identifying the suspect in a crossbow theft.

A man left the South Zero Street Walmart in Fort Smith, without paying for a crossbow.

Police have released Walmart security images and are asking for help in identifying the individual.

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, the Fort Smith Police Department asks you to contact their Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116.

To be eligible for a reward (up to $1000), submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

