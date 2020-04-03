Police searching for a man who stole a crossbow from a Fort Smith Walmart

Police said in a Facebook post that the suspect stole the crossbow from a Walmart on Zero Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department needs help identifying the suspect in a crossbow theft.

A man left the South Zero Street Walmart in Fort Smith, without paying for a crossbow.

Police have released Walmart security images and are asking for help in identifying the individual.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, the Fort Smith Police Department asks you to contact their Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116.