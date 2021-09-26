Pursuit and gunfire ends with an arrest in Little Rock

At the time of the incident, Marlo Akins was free on bond after he was charged last year with first-degree murder following a shooting in June 2020.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a police pursuit with gunfire in Little Rock, a man out on bond facing charges in connection to a 2020 murder was arrested.

According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), on Sunday, Sept. 26, just before 12:20 a.m. a man, later identified as 33-year-old Marlo Akins, fled from an ASP Trooper during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 30 and Geyer Springs Road.

Akins allegedly refused to stop for the trooper and shoved a female passenger, identified as 31-year-old Jerika Presley, out of the vehicle he was driving. ASP says Akins then opened fire at the trooper during the pursuit.

A short time after the pursuit began, ASP says he abandoned his vehicle at 35 Eaton Street in southwest Little Rock and fled on foot. The trooper and Akins then exchanged gunfire.



State police converged on the area and four hours later, Akins was taken into custody. According to ASP, a 9-millimeter handgun with a 50 round ammunition drum believed to have been used by Akins was recovered.