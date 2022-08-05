Suspect surrenders to Arkansas police after woman found shot dead in home

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a family member found 26-year-old Lilee Smith shot dead inside of her home on Saturday.

CLARENDON, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) are now investigating after a Clarendon woman was found dead inside of a home on Saturday.

According to reports, Clarendon police were called to a home in the area after a family member found 26-year-old Lilee Smith dead inside of the house.

Police in Clarendon then contacted ASP, asking for them to conduct the investigation into the alleged homicide.

Authorities reportedly believe that Smith was shot on Friday night and have sent her body to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to figure out a time of death.

During the examination, authorities will be given more information into the manner and cause of Smith's death.

On Monday, May 9, Christian Franks, 20, of Clarendon surrendered to an Arkansas State Police special agent early Monday morning and has been charged with capital murder.