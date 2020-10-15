Over 230 pounds of meth seized in Oklahoma, one of the largest busts in the state

OBN says the 231 pounds of meth has a street value of nearly $2 million.

GROVE, Oklahoma — More than 230 pounds of methamphetamine has been seized as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the northeastern part of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Spokesman Mark Woodward says his agency, along with the Grove Police Department started the drug investigation after finding information about large quantities of meth being moved into the area.

“Over the past several days, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served Search Warrants at multiple locations in Grove, Oklahoma in northern Delaware County," Woodward said. "As a result, we’ve seized weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine which is one of the largest meth seizures in our agency’s history.”

Woodward says the 231 pounds of meth has a street value of nearly $2 million.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case but their names are not being released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

OBN says those arrested face a variety of charges, including Trafficking Methamphetamine.