Springdale man sentenced to over 17 years in prison for drug trafficking

Raul Martinez, 40, was sentenced Thursday (Oct. 8), to 17 and a half years in federal prison for trafficking meth.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Springdale man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking.

Raul Martinez, 40, was sentenced Thursday (Oct. 8), to 17 and a half years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $25,000 in fines for the Distribution of more than 500 grams of Methamphetamine.

According to court records, during the course of an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the Western District of Arkansas, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) identified Martinez, as a distributor of meth in Northwest Arkansas, and an investigation was initiated into his criminal activity.

In December 2019, agents with the DEA and local law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of meth from Martinez.

The meth from Martinez was sent to the DEA crime lab to be tested and it was determined that it contained 1,306.2 grams of actual methamphetamine.