Oklahoma man arrested on suspected child porn charges

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma man has been arrested on charges of suspected child pornography.

On Wednesday (Jan. 27), 21-year-old Jacob Ryan Scroggins of Logan County, Oklahoma was arrested after an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

The case was assigned to the OSBI ICAC Unit after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip that they received from Google.

Google reported to NCMEC that a user with an Oklahoma IP address uploaded a file that was suspected to be child pornography.

Scroggins was arrested in rural Logan County by members of the OSBI ICAC Unit, with assistance from the Stillwater Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Scroggins was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

He was transported to the Logan County Jail where, at this time, he remains in custody.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.