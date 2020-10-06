'This was a case that gripped Muskogee with fear,' serial rapist from the 90s arrested

After more than two decades, a man who raped multiple women in Muskogee in the 1990s has been arrested.

On Tuesday (June 9), with the help of the Tulsa Police Department, 50-year-old Leroy Jamal Smith was arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults.

“After 25 years we never forgot and we never gave up,” said District Attorney Orvil Loge.

Between 1993 and 1995, several women, ranging in age from 19 to 40, were sexually assaulted. The victims all described their attacker as an African American male in his 20's. DNA was collected at the time, but investigators were not able to match a suspect.

In September 2019, District 15 District Attorney Orvil Loge asked for assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) for help identifying a suspect using tools available to the Bureau, including forensic analysis and genealogy testing. The OSBI Cold Case Unit began reviewing records, police reports, lab reports, and interviewing witnesses.

In January 2020, a sample of DNA from one of the survivors was sent to the Parabon NanoLabs for Forensic Genetic Genealogical DNA Analysis and Searching (FGGS). Parabon submitted a genetic data profile created from the unknown DNA sample to a public genetic genealogy database for comparison in hopes of finding individuals who share significant amounts of DNA with the unknown subject.

Based on the information received from Parabon, the OSBI Cold Case Unit was able to narrow down suspects. Agents learned that Leroy Jamal Smith had been the subject of several investigations in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department's Cold Case Unit was able to locate Smith's known DNA sample that had been obtained via a search warrant in a previous investigation.

On May 29,2020, after comparing DNA collected from four of the victims with Smith, a positive match was made.

“This was a case that gripped Muskogee with fear,” said Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee. “Over the years, many officers have worked tirelessly to get this case solved. Thanks to advances in technology and continued determination an arrest was made yesterday. I would like to thank everyone who had a part in bringing this arrest to fruition.”