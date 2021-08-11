Police investigate homicide after a man is found dead in a truck in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a homicide after a Springdale man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Rogers.
On Wednesday (Aug. 11) around 12:33 am, the Rogers Police Department responded to the 2100 block of South K Street for a suspicious vehicle.
According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, a white truck was parked on the street and it appeared as if someone was inside ducking down.
When officers arrived they searched around the vehicle and found a single bullet hole in a side window.
Officers entered the vehicle and found a man slumped over with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was identified as 23-year-old Ru-Jauree Harris of Springdale.
Detectives from the Rogers Police Department are investigating the incident as a homicide.
More information will be released as it becomes available.