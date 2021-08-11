Police investigate homicide after a man is found dead in a truck in Rogers

Ru-Jauree Harris was found in a truck with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a homicide after a Springdale man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Rogers.

On Wednesday (Aug. 11) around 12:33 am, the Rogers Police Department responded to the 2100 block of South K Street for a suspicious vehicle.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, a white truck was parked on the street and it appeared as if someone was inside ducking down.

When officers arrived they searched around the vehicle and found a single bullet hole in a side window.

Officers entered the vehicle and found a man slumped over with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Ru-Jauree Harris of Springdale.

Detectives from the Rogers Police Department are investigating the incident as a homicide.