A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Sequoyah County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened around 1:18 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 7) on US-59, about one mile north of Sallisaw.

Officials say they're still investigating how 23-year-old Sarah Kay Lawson was struck by a 2018 Dodge Journey.

The vehicle's driver, Samantha Miller, was not injured. Lawson was taken by EMS to Northeastern Health Systems in Sallisaw.