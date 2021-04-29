Little Rock police searching for man connected to 3 fatal stabbings

Little Rock police detectives are attempting to locate and identify a suspect in reference to multiple knife attacks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police detectives are looking to identify a suspect, in relation to multiple knife attacks that have occurred in the last few months in the 12th Street Division. Some of the attacks have been fatal, leading to three homicides.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, in early April, its communications department received a call of a cutting in progress.

The victim in this case lived and later spoke to detectives about the incident.

Days later, police investigated a homicide where a body was found on Wright Avenue.

Detectives took information from both cases and compared them to two homicides form six months ago and noticed similarities in all four cases.

It was then determined that these incidents could be connected, based off the evidence in each case.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said all of the incidents happened in the midtown area.

The attacks happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and those who were walking in the area, were randomly attacked.

Police say the common suspect in these incidents is possibly an adult male with a slender build.

In the incident with the survivor, the victim described the suspect as a Black male.

If anyone has any information on these incidents or suspect, call Little Rock police at (501) 371-4636 or email us at ASKLRPD@littlerock.gov with information.

There is also a reward available for up to a $20,000.