'You can't stop stupid': Little Rock police address multiple weekend shootings

Police confirmed 10 people were shot over the weekend. The victims of the shootings are between the ages of one and 24 years old.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A weekend of gun violence in Little Rock leaves city leaders and people wondering why this is happening.

The LRPD say they are investigating four separate shootings that started on Friday, January 28 after 7 p.m.

Police confirmed 10 people were shot.

20-year-old Bradford Bankston was among those killed in the University and Interstate 630 homicide that happened on Friday.

A one-year-old boy and his caregiver were hurt after getting food at a food truck on Asher Avenue.

Jasper Lee is the owner of Lee's Fresh Fish Food Truck on Asher Ave.

He said he witnessed the shooting and was inches away from a stay bullet that hit his food truck.

"The stray bullet went through right here and it ended up coming out right here," Lee describes to us.

He said on Saturday night, while he was serving food to customers, that's when he heard gunshots nearby.

"I just stood still and I thank God. I ended running out [of] the back of a food truck," Lee said.

Once the shooting stopped, Lee said he came outside of the truck and that's when he noticed one of his customers and a baby were bleeding.

"Man, it was something I have never seen before," Lee said.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey confirms the victim Lee mentions is the 1-year-old.

The violence in Little Rock started with a shooting at a busy intersection Friday night.

Witnesses say two men ran into the Raising Cane's Restaurant bleeding.

The victims in the other weekend shootings are between the ages of one and 24 years old.

Their injuries are non-life threatening.

"You can't stop stupid. You can't stop people that have a lack of respect for other people's lives," Humphrey said.

Now, LRPD officers are working to figure out who is responsible.

Humphrey tells us the department believes each shooting, except for the one that happened on Asher Avenue, are connected.

"These people kids are calling themselves gangs, they're calling themselves cliques," Humphrey said. "So yeah, this targeted a small population."

He said it's a small population of people creating violence in the city.

More than 60 rounds of bullets were fired and he said the guns used in the shooting were stolen and converted.

"We're talking about semi-automatic weapons that have been modified to shoot continuously," Humphrey said.

As police continue to increase patrols and find more answers, people like Lee can't help but think of the families impacted.

"I pray for everybody that [is] going through whatever they're going through right now," Lee said.