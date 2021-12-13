Police: North Little Rock man found shot, killed in truck that 'wrecked into a home'

According to LRPD, officers found 63-year-old Gary Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck that had just "wrecked into a home" on Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers found 63-year-old Gary Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck that had just "wrecked into a home" on Monday.

Police said they were responding to a "shooting just occurred" call when Thomas was found and later died after life-saving measures were attempted.

The investigation has been ruled a homicide and is still ongoing, LRPD said in a statement released on Tuesday.

