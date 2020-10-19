Little Rock man wanted by police after shooting brother multiple times

Jose Abraham Gaucin Castro is wanted for shooting his brother multiple times on Saturday, Oct. 10.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, Jose Abraham Gaucin Castro is wanted for shooting his brother multiple times on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The shooting occurred on Fairfield Drive.

The victim was reported to have been shot in the both the right shoulder and arm, as well as his upper right torso and lower right abdomen.

The victim's wife told police he and Gaucin were in an argument prior to the shooting. She said she could not understand what was said between the two men, but witnessed the suspect throw a beer bottle on the ground before leaving in his truck.

She said that the suspect returned to her address and approached her husband who was standing underneath the carport. The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired at the victim three times before leaving the area in his truck.

Police say during the shooting, the victim's residence was struck by gunfire which was occupied by children.

Gaucin, 35, is suspected to be in central Arkansas, but it is possible he may flee the state where he has family and friends.