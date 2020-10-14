Tacori Mackrell sentenced to life in prison for murder of Elvia Fragstein

Tacori Mackrell has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and murder of Elvia Fragstein.

CONWAY, Ark. — Tacori Mackrell has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and murder of 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein.

The sentencing phase began at 9 a.m. on October 9, where Mackrell faced either life in prison or the death penalty.

Mackrell was found guilty of kidnapping Fragstein from a TJ Maxx in Conway then killing her and dumping her body in Jefferson County.

Mackrell was also found guilty of capital murder, aggravated robbery, and theft of property.