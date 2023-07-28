Human trafficking operation in Fayetteville leads to 5 victims rescued, 5 arrests

The first goal of Operation Rolling Fire was to identify, locate, and prosecute people who are committing sexual crimes against children.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Operation Rolling Fire, a federal investigation in Fayetteville targeting child predators, led to investigators rescuing five human trafficking victims and five arrests, the Department of Homeland Security said in an announcement on Friday.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit in Fayetteville arrested five people on child exploitation charges and rescued three human trafficking victims along with two children they say were endangered.

The operation took place across Northwest Arkansas led by HSI and was dubbed Operation Rolling Fire. HSI Fayetteville said they worked with over 20 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies over three days to recover the victims and arrest suspects involved in human trafficking in the area.

Those agencies involved include Arkansas State Police, the FBI, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, nearly every police department in Northwest Arkansas, and more.

“Using a victim-centered approach, HSI Fayetteville, along with our law enforcement partners and community advocates, identified and apprehended five child predators, rescued two minor children from unstable situations, and provided assistance empowering three adult females to exit the cycle of sex work and trafficking,” said HSI Special Agent Jeremy Shein.

According to HSI-Fayetteville, the first goal of Operation Rolling Fire was to identify, locate, and prosecute people who are committing sexual crimes against children in Northwest Arkansas. The second priority of the three-day operation was to identify sex workers who were being exploited, give them support and resources, and ultimately prosecute the criminals exploiting them for financial gain.

“Helping to identify and support the victims of human trafficking is an important part of Arkansas State Police’s mission,” said Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Col. Mike Hagar. “It’s critical that we remove these women and children from a standard of life that many of us can’t even comprehend. Our goal is to provide victims of human trafficking with an avenue to find a different path.”

HSI highlighted the local nonprofit organizations that help support rescued sex workers, including Advocates from the Genesis Project, Hub of Hope, RISE, and Into the Light.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin also supported the operation, saying in part "I was honored to partner with HSI in Operation Rolling Fire. To successfully combat the scourge of human trafficking we must work with partners at the federal, state, and local levels, and this is a perfect example of that.