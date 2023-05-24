Oklahoma woman faces prostitution charge after offering agent sex for money

The arrest was made as part of an undercover operation by the Poteau Police Department.

POTEAU, Okla. — A Poteau woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with "Offering to Engage in Prostitution" after authorities raided the massage parlor where she worked.

According to the Poteau Police Department, the woman offered an undercover agent sexual intercourse in exchange for money at the Asian Touch Massage & Foot Spa, located on Broadway in Poteau.

The arrest happened as part of an undercover operation between the Poteau Police Department, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Human Trafficking Unit, and the 16th District Attorney's Office.

The suspect was arrested on one count of offering to engage in prostitution and was booked into the Leflore County Detention Center.

