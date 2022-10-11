Fayetteville man faces 10 years in prison for online enticement of a minor

Bart Thomas Stockland, 33, had been in contact with a minor via Snapchat and had been requesting nude photos in exchange for money.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bart Thomas Stockland, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Nov. 9 on one count of online enticement of a minor, according to the Western District of Arkansas US Attorney's Office.

In July 2020, Texas law enforcement officials were notified of a man, later identified as Stockland who was chatting with a minor on Snapchat and offering money in exchange for nude photos. The case was transferred to the Department of Homeland Security Crimes Against Children Taskforce in Fayetteville.

After further investigation, images that constituted as child porn were found in Stockland's possession. He later pled guilty.

The Abilene, Texas Police Department, Fayetteville, Arkansas Police Department and Department of Homeland Security Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.

"This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice," The US District Attorney's Office said.

"Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims."

