Thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fort Smith

Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves across our area. One business in Fort Smith recently caught someone on camera stealing theirs.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In broad daylight, a man was caught on camera stealing the catalytic converter of the owner’s Toyota Camry. The owners say the suspect came to their business two days before stealing it.

"Normally, they go after the catalytic converters just because they’re worth so much. On this car particularly they’re about $600 a piece,” said Nathan Bandy, co-owner of Classic Billiards and owner of Redneck Customs.

Bandy says this is the third car that was vandalized in the past few months. He says it takes about 15 to 20 seconds to steal the converter.

"This is one of the cars they’ve gotten in the last three months…they’re probably got about $5000 from me in about three and half months," Bandy said.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nationwide, theft of catalytic converters is increasing. There is a reason why it’s a common target.

“So, they have platinum and other rare minerals in them that makes them worth so much and like you can take them to any supplier in town…. all of them will usually take them and turn them in and give them money straight for them,” Bandy said.

He says depending on the vehicle, the price of the converter can range from $100 to $1,000 to replace it at the dealership, which will cost you more than $1,000.

"Now as everybody knows this is the part people want to steal, as to why the guy left the rest of it because it’s not worth much. I mean you’re looking like $10 bucks here and then $600 here," Bandy said.

As of now, the owners filed a police report and they’re waiting to hear back from the police. They say the suspect left his fingerprints on the remaining parts.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says you can prevent car theft by installing an anti-theft device, parking in secured well-lit areas and if you park in a driveway, installing motion sensor lights.

