Police: Man attempted to rob Fort Smith bank, fled on bicycle

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for a suspect they say attempted to rob a bank in Fort Smith.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a man attempted to rob a bank on Midland Blvd. and then fled on a bicycle.

Further details surrounding the robbery have not been released at this time.

If you have any information that could help police find the suspect, you're asked to call 911 or 479-709-5000.

If you would like to be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted over the phone to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

