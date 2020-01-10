x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Arkansas man convicted for killing woman over incorrect fast food order

Police say 34-year-old Andra Crockett killed Priscilla Aldridge and injured his brother after they brought back his incorrect fast food order.
Credit: CCPO

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police say 34-year-old Andra Crockett killed Priscilla Aldridge, 37, and injured his brother after they brought back his incorrect fast-food order.

The jury convicted Crockett with first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the shooting of both victims.

According to officials, when Crockett looked at his bag of fast-food on March 5, 2019, a neighbor heard him say, "B****, you know I don't like mayonnaise on my hamburger."

Police said Crockett shot Thomas three times and Aldridge once, killing her.

Crockett was sentenced to a maximum sentence of 130 years in the combined charges, including being a felon in the possession of a firearm.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of lead Blytheville Police Department detective Jason Simpkins and deputy prosecutors Gina Knight and Curtis Walker in obtaining a conviction for this senseless murder over a botched fast food order and putting this dangerous criminal in prison for a long while,” Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

Related Articles