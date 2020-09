According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, a dead body was found at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, the body of a Black male was discovered at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the body after responding to a report of a "possible dead body in the lake," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.