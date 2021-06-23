Over 30 kilos of meth seized in Poteau

Numerous arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

POTEAU, Okla. — 30 kilos of meth was seized in Poteau following a drug trafficking investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

“The OBN Poteau Task Force has been targeting a group bringing multiple pounds of meth into Le Flore County for distribution on the streets of Poteau and other nearby communities. Since this investigation launched earlier this spring, more than sixty-five (65) pounds of meth has been seized," Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman, said.

“The officers and deputies from the Poteau Police Department and the Le Flore County Sheriff’s Department have been vital to the incredible success of our Poteau Task Force in removing these traffickers before more loads of meth could be moved into these communities," OBN Director Donnie Anderson said.

Numerous arrests are pending, according to the OBN, as the investigation continues.