Tulsa postal carriers among four indicted in meth conspiracy

Prosecutors allege Williams orchestrated the conspiracy with the other three, all postal workers at the Apache Street Post Office in Tulsa.

TULSA, Oklahoma — Federal prosecutors say a Tulsa man and three U.S. Postal Service carriers face charges for participating in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Tuesday a federal grand jury in Tulsa indicted Kamau Jahi Williams, Erick Scott, Christine Conner, and Shawn Boike on drug conspiracy charges.

The defendants made initial federal court appearances Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Williams orchestrated the conspiracy with the other three, all postal workers at the Apache Street Post Office in Tulsa.