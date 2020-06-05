Siloam Springs seniors honored with drive-thru ceremony

The high school seniors drove under a balloon arch to pick up their caps and gowns, awards, yearbooks and other mementos.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Local high school students have had their senior year abruptly halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday (May 6) the Siloam Springs class of 2020 was honored in one of the best ways possible, with a drive-thru ceremony.

The high school seniors drove under a balloon arch to pick up their caps and gowns, awards, yearbooks and other mementos.

They also got to return school property like textbooks and laptops, all while social distancing of course.

Students decked out their vehicles to make things a little more fun.

The school district is planning an in-person graduation on July 17th.