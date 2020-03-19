NWASTRONG helping small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the outbreak of the coronavirus here in Arkansas, many people aren’t going out to local businesses. For many business owners, this is hard on their livelihood.



If you’ve seen #NWASTRONG on social media you might be wondering what it’s all about. It’s a challenge to support your local businesses.



“It’s small businesses that make this area so unique and awesome,” said Luke Charpentier.



Charpentier and Nick Brewer went to the University of Arkansas and have supported local businesses since they were students. So when the coronavirus hit our area and social distancing began, they wanted to help out the places they have made so many memories at.



“I texted Luke and said 'what can we do' and he took it from there and our friends helped,” Brewer said.



What they came up with was a challenge to go and buy five gift cards at $20 each to their favorite local businesses. After they bought the gift cards they took pictures, posted it on social media and tagged five friends for the challenge.



“We’ve seen a lot of positivity come out of it and a lot of people in the northwest Arkansas community pick up on it in a 24-hour span,” Charpentier said.



As people are participating, local business owners can’t help but feel thankful.



“I think it’s great seeing the local support from my customers, it really hits my heart, I’m so grateful for them starting this up and doing that for us I think it’s a great thing,” said the owner of Loafin' Joe's, Joe Weber.



Weber says by just buying a gift card for later and supporting local you’re helping so many.



“It means they can keep employees as long as the customers keep coming in they can keep employees employed,” Weber said.



In the midst of the unknown, Charpentier says it’s important to remember we’re all in this together



“We’re going through tough times right now. I think that this is just a small piece of a big movement of people trying to help out,” Charpentier said.



Anyone can participate in the challenge whether you buy one gift card or five and by participating you’re helping to keep NWA strong.