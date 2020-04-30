40,000 pounds of chicken to be handed out at LeFlore County Fairgrounds

OK Foods has donated nearly 40,000 pounds of chicken to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to be given out to families in need.

POTEAU, Okla. — OK Foods has donated nearly 40,000 pounds of chicken to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to be given out to families in need.

The food bank will be handing out 40-pound boxes of frozen chicken products on Friday, May 1 at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds starting at noon.

The event will last until all the chicken products have been distributed.

Organizers encourage only those in immediate need to attend.

Traffic will be directed in a one-way-in-one-way-out method.

Drivers are asked to enter the fairgrounds through the Highway 271 entrance and exit on to Kerr Avenue.

Vehicles will not be allowed to line up along the road before 11:30 a.m.

Officers with the Poteau Police Department will direct drivers, and multiple lines will be created to improve traffic flow.

Drivers and passengers will be asked to say inside their vehicles with windows up expect to tell volunteers the number of individuals in their family.

As drivers move their vehicles into the receiving area, they will be asked to open their trunks, preferably without leaving their vehicles.

Volunteers will place the donated chicken products in the trunks of a vehicle and will not hand the products directly to anyone.

Adequate trunk space must be available for the product to be placed in the trunk.

Failure to abide by these guidelines may result in the driver being excused form the line without receiving the chicken products.