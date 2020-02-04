Tyson Donates 73,000 pounds of chicken products to River Valley Regional Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many of you noticed heavy traffic this morning near the River Valley Regional Food Bank as frozen chicken products donated by Tyson were passed out to the public.
Tyson Foods donated 73,000 pounds of chicken products to the River Valley Regional Food Bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution included a variety of frozen chicken products, like chicken nuggets and chicken fritters.
Thursday was the second day giving out the donated chicken. It started Wednesday with the food bank delivering items to their local pantries.
Tracy Engel, the director of the food bank, says there's no way anyone could be prepared for a pandemic, and she's thankful for this donation.
"Listen, people a month ago had jobs.. everything was going great. Then the pandemic hit, the food bank wasn't even prepared for a pandemic I don't even think there was one feeding America food bank, there's 200 in the nation, that was prepared for this. We are struggling. We are doing the best we can," she said.
Each person also received produce that was donated by Walmart.