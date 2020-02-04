Tyson Donates 73,000 pounds of chicken products to River Valley Regional Food Bank

Tracy Engel, the director of the food bank, says there's no way anyone could be prepared for a pandemic, and she's thankful for this donation.



"Listen, people a month ago had jobs.. everything was going great. Then the pandemic hit, the food bank wasn't even prepared for a pandemic I don't even think there was one feeding America food bank, there's 200 in the nation, that was prepared for this. We are struggling. We are doing the best we can," she said.