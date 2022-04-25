Arkansans invited to join National Walk at Lunch Day

The Center for Disease Control recommends 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, five days a week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield encourage Arkansans to make good use of their lunch breaks by adding a walking exercise.

You can kick off your new lunchtime routine on National Walk at Lunch Day (NWLD) on April 27.

Cleveland Clinic researchers say you don't have to cut your lunch hour short if you're done eating and have time leftover.

“We are all very busy, and that extra 30 minutes is a perfect opportunity to do something that could improve your life,” said Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wellness Program Manager, Kristen Lippencott. “Exercise is good for your physical, mental, and emotional health. It’s the perfect way to clear your mind and hit refresh for a more productive afternoon.”

According to Arkansas Blue Cross, the Center for Disease Control recommends 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, five days a week. This means you can not only fit it into your lunch break, but you can do it just about anywhere!

Arkansas Blue Cross invites everyone for a walk at the state capitol at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

Groups will be leaving from the Arkansas Blue Cross headquarters at 601 S. Gaines and the USAble Corporate Center at 320 W. Capitol. They will stroll together to the Capitol steps. Those who can’t make it can still participate in NWLD with their own walk.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the fresh air, get some exercise with coworkers and friends, and if you are participating in the Blue & You Fitness Challenge, participating in National Walk at Lunch Day will earn you 500 extra points,” Lippencott said.

NWLD is celebrated each year on the last Wednesday in April to improve the health of Americans in communities nationwide.

