7 Brew celebrates 100th location and partnership with Children's Miracle Network

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — 7 Brew opened its 100th location on Monday, June 26.

The new drive-thru coffee shop is located at 1360 East Robinson Avenue in Springdale.

7 Brew is located in 18 states including:

Texas

Florida

Tennesee

Georgia

Alabama

Missouri

Michigan

Nebraska

Iowa

Indiana

Illinois

South Carolina

North Carolina

Louisiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Wisconsin

To celebrate this being its 100th location in the nation, 7 Brew gave away free drinks to its first 100 customers in every location.

Local Regional Manager, Kaleb Hester says the celebration couldn't make them happier.

“Our customers here have been with us since the beginning, and we are grateful for the friendships we’ve created with them in the drive-thru," said Hester.

7 Brew also took the opportunity to announce its "official partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital," donating $20,000. 7 Brew says this partnership aligns with its "goal of cultivating kindness beyond everyday operations to a truly meaningful and worthwhile cause."

Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation says they are grateful for the partnership saying "Gifts like this help advance the mission of championing children by making them better today and healthier tomorrow.”

While the coffee shop is now open, a Swag Day will be held next Friday, July 8 at the new location along with a grand opening. Swag Day is 7Brews free t-shirt day for customers who purchase a large drink. It will be held during regular business hours from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. until supplies last.

