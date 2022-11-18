Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know

Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will soon be opening a Little Rock location in January.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C.

The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.

Following the center's announcement, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. shared his excitement.

““I’m excited about Main Event’s opening in just 69 days as yet another family-friendly entertainment option in Little Roc. I’m glad Main Event wants to be a part of our growing, thriving city," Mayor Scott said.

Main Event offers a combination of fun for all ages, including bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes, zip lines, mini golf, billiards, rock climbing, and arcade games.

Alongside the chance for free laser tag, the festivities will continue over the following days, with "Pins for a Purpose" on Saturday, Jan. 28.

During the event, every strike bowled on a select lane will result in a $10 donation to Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock through Feb. 3.

On Sunday, there will be a sundae special— any family that finished the Big Fun Super Sundae in five minutes will get it for free.

The fun doesn't end with the weekend though! On Monday, any All You Can Play games and activities will have a discounted price after 4 p.m., and on Tuesday, kids ages 12 and under eat for free.