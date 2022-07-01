Popular Fort Smith business Neumeier’s Nursery to close after 54 years

After 54 years, Bill and “Jody” Neumeier will on July 31 retire and close the nursery on the north side of Fort Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After 54 years, Bill and “Jody” Neumeier will on July 31 retire and close the nursery on the north side of Fort Smith that has provided generations in the region with the plants to make their homes and business more beautiful and welcoming.

The Neumeiers announced their plans on June 1 to retire and close Neumeier Nursery and Greenhouses. Bill, 83, and Jody, 79, decided it was finally time to slow things down a little and make time for things they haven’t been able to do for the past five and a half decades.

“That’s a long time to work. And well, we just decided to retire. Everybody has encouraged us. Our kids have wanted us to retire. And we just finally made the decision to do it.

We didn’t want people to think it was because we had to retire. We’re making it a celebration,” Jody said in a recent interview with Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.