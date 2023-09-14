What are the rules for Arkansas bear hunting season?

The 2023 bear hunting season began on Sept. 13, and will last until either the bag quota is reached, or Nov. 30, whichever comes first.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC), the 2023 bear hunting season began on Sept. 13 and will last until either the bag quota is reached, or Nov. 30, whichever comes first.

Benton, Washington, and Madison counties Bear Zone 2: Sebastian, Logan, and Scott counties Crawford, Franklin, and Johnson counties are divided between the two zones

Both zones have to abide by the statewide bag limit of one bear, and hunters must call (833)345-0398 the evening before they hunt to check the harvest number.

