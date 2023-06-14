This bald eagle cheeseball gives us all the patriotic feels

SEATTLE — If you're looking to up your game at your next Fourth of July party, this cream cheese-based dip in the shape of a bald eagle is sure to wow your guests.
New Day Northwest was inspired by lifestyle TikTok creator Macy Blackwell, who shared a similar recipe on social media.
Bald eagle cheeseball
Ingredients
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar
- ½ cup sliced green onions
- 16 ounces (2 packages) cream cheese
- 1 package ranch dressing seasoning
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce or to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- Yellow bell pepper, chopped
- Sliced black olives
- Grated mozzarella cheese
- Pecans
- Crackers and veggies for serving
Directions
- Mix ingredients through black pepper together in a bowl
- Mold the mixture into an eagle shape on plastic wrap.
- Use yellow bell pepper for the beak.
- Use olives for eyes.
- Cover head and neck with grated mozzarella cheese.
- Starting from the bottom of the eagle, cover the bottom half of the bird with pecans for feathers.
- Enjoy with crackers and veggies.
Tip: This dish is better refrigerated for a few hours or overnight.