Get ready Little Rock because Luke Brian will be at Simmons Bank Arena on October 8!

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Luke Bryan's Raised Up Right Tour is coming to the Simmons Bank Arena.

Bryan will make a stop in Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49-$149.

You can purchases those tickets at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.