Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair

This year's craft fair featuring hundreds of vendors begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16.

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas.

The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year.

This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

With more than 250 booths of handcrafted products displayed by their creators, the fair takes place along the banks of War Eagle Creek located at 11037 High Sky Inn Rd, Hindsville, Arkansas 72738.

According to its website, the first War Eagle Fair, attended by 2,259 people according to the sign-in books, was held in the living rooms of a few local ladies.

A free package check stand is available for those who purchase items but want to continue shopping. Admission is free and parking is $5.

