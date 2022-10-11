Tyler Childers bringing tour to Walmart AMP in April

Tyler Childers will make a stop in Rogers during his Send in the Hounds Tour on April 22, 2023.

ROGERS, Ark — Country star Tyler Childers will make a stop at the Walmart AMP in Rogers during his Send in the Hounds Tour on Friday, April 22, 2023.

Presale tickets begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. General tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Prices for tickets range between $40 to $100, give or take with taxes and other fees.

Support for Childers during the Send in the Hounds Tour includes Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. while music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Reserved lawn tickets

The Walmart AMP will now offer reserved lawn tickets, where seats will be at the front of the General Mills lawn at a specified space with a chair provided.

Ticket prices for reserving lawn seats will vary from show to show. A limited number of reserved lawn tickets will be available for most shows.

Lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. This ticket add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at the Walmart AMP website or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling (479) 443-5600.

"Childers is a singer and songwriter known for storytelling through his experimental country and folk music," the concert announcement from the AMP said.

"He has recorded and released five albums, one of which is RIAA Platinum®. He also has three Platinum singles, one Gold® single and one Grammy® nomination. In 2018, he was named emerging artist of the year by the Americana Music Association."

